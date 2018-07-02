Seasons Reastaurant closes after 15 years in Leamington

A long-standing independent Leamington restaurant has closed its doors for the last time with its owner blaming its closure on the influx of national chain eateries and coffee shops into the town.

Seasons Restaurant, in Warwick Street, opened 15 years ago and was run by chef Andrew Iredale and his mother, Pamela Iredale.

The restaurant built up a regular clientele, provided monthly ‘communion & coffee’ gatherings in association with Holy Trinity church, launched a popular wine appreciation society and initiated ‘quality time’ dining twice a month for families whose children suffer from learning difficulties, such as autism.

It also won three Godiva Awards which recognise the achievements of businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Leamington-born Andrew, who immediately prior to opening Seasons was food and beverages manager at a leading London hotel, said:

“The influx of national chain restaurants in the town, regeneration of the area known as Livery Street and now the over-kill of coffee shops has had a detrimental effect on independent restaurants on the outskirts of the town centre.

“We are just one of many struggling with external factors we have no control over. “I feel the high street will be a very different place in a very short time.

“Meanwhile, I would like to thank all our customers over the years who have made us feel our ethos of using local suppliers and selling food at a reasonable price was appreciated.”

Pamela added: “We would very much like to thank everyone for their support over the last 15 years.

“Customers have become friends in that time and it is with real sadness that we have decided it is now time to call it a day.”