Scrap yard fire at Ryton leads to warnings for traffic

A large plume of smoke from a scrap yard fire is affecting traffic on the A45.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene at a scrap yard on the A45 London Road at Ryton on Dunsmore.

The scene of the fire - the A45 is just on the right of this image

A plume of smoke is coming from the incident which may affect the surrounding area. The fire service is urging people in the area to drive with care.

At shortly after midday the fire service updated the public saying: "We now have 12 appliances in attendance along with our Environmental Protection Unit. The incident involves a scrap metal yard 60m x 40m. There are multiple jets and ground monitors in use."

Large quantities of smoke may affect the A45, so motorists are being asked to take extra care when driving.

People in the area have been advised to close all windows and doors as a precautionary measure.