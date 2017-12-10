Schools that will be closed tomorrow (Monday) in and around the Warwick district

Here is the list so far of the schools that will be closed tomorrow (Monday) due to the snow (in alphabetical order).
The list may be updated if more schools announce closuyres before tomorrow.
All Saints C of E (VA) Primary School, Leek Wootton
All Saints C E Junior School, Warwick
Arnold Lodge
Aylesford School and Sixth Form College
Bishops Itchington Primary School
Bishops Tachbrook C.Of E. Primary School
Briar Hill Infant School
Brookhurst Primary School
Budbrooke Primary School
Burton Green C of E Primary School
Campion School
Clapham Terrace Community Primary School
Claverdon Primary School
Coten End Primary School
Cubbington C of E Primary School
Emscote Infant School
Hampton Lucy C of E Primary School
Harbury C of E Primary School
Heathcote Primary School
Kenilworth Nursery School
Kenilworth School and Sixth Form
Kineton C of E Primary School
Kineton High School
Kingsway Community Primary School
Lapworth C of E Primary School
Lillington Nursery and Primary School
Long Itchington Primary School
Milverton Primary School
Moreton Morrell C of E Primary School
Myton School
Newburgh Primary School
North Leamington School
Our Lady & St. Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Leamington
Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School, Princethorpe
Park Hill Junior School
Priors Field Primary School
Radford Semele C of E Primary School
Round Oak School
Snitterfield Primary School Primary School
Sydenham Primary School
Ridgeway School
Shrubland Street Community Primary School
Southam College
Southam Primary School
Southam St. James C of E Primary School
St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School
St. John’s Primary School
St. Margaret’s C.Of E. Junior School
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School, Warwick
St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Henley in Arden
St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Southam
St. Nicholas C.Of E. Primary School, Kenilworth
St. Patrick’s Catholic Primary School
St. Paul’s C.Of E. Primary School, Leamington
St. Peter’s Catholic Primary School
Stockton Primary School
Telford Infant School
Telford Junior School
Temple Herdewyke Primary School
The Dassett C.Of E. Primary School
The Ferncumbe C of E Primary School
The Priors School
Thorns Community Infant School
Trinity Catholic School
Tysoe C of E Primary School
Warwick Nursery School
Warwickshire College Group - all seven colleges
Wellesbourne C.Of E. Primary School
Whitnash Nursery School
Whitnash Primary School
Wolverton Primary School
Woodloes Primary School
Wootton Wawen C of E Primary School