School bus fare price rise causes anger among parents with children at schools in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Angry parents have contacted the Courier and KWN over what they have described as “dramatic” increases in fares on the Stagecoach bus services which take their children to and from school.

Parents have said they are now having to pay up to £100 more compared to the price of the tickets and passes they bought for their children in the last school year and are demanding answers from Stagecoach as to why this is the case.

John DeBruyne, of Whitnash, said he was “gobsmacked” by the price rise for his daughter to travel to Myton School for a term.

He said: “Previously it was £120. It has increased to £190.

“We can only purchase the Studyrider.

"This allows my daughter to use her pass all of the time and at weekends but we do not require this. We only require a bus to collect our child and take her to school.

“Many people are complaining about the increase.

"Even the ticket seller said it was not right.”

Other parents have contacted Stagecoach to raise the issue.

Stagecoach said: “We created the Studyrider in order to simplify our ticket range and bring in a sensible price point for the level of travel available.

“This provides travel all day, all week, all term within the zone purchased for those aged 18 and under.

"Allowing users to attend after school clubs, take the bus at weekend and in half term to meet friends. The price is based on a 20 per cent discount of adult tickets.

“As an alternative passengers have the option of singles, returns, seven-day and 28 -day adult tickets. This will however work out more expensive over the term.”