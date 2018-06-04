Scarecrows set to pop up in Kenilworth for school's annual trail

Scarecrows from last year's Disney themed trail
Scarecrows from last year's Disney themed trail

Scarecrows are set to appear all over Kenilworth this Saturday for just over a week as part of a Kenilworth school's annual trail.

The Thorns Community Infant School PTA's Scarecrow Trail will be held from Saturday June 9 to Sunday June 17, with a theme of 'Magic, Mystery, Fables and Fairytales.'

More than 30 scarecrows will be appearing along this year's trail, and organisers are encouraging people to buy a map and spot the scarecrows dotted all around the town.

Participants will be able to vote for their favourite scarecrow, with the winner receiving a prize.

Maps will be on sale from Thursday June 7 at Brian Holt Estate Agents, The Tiltyard, Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Time for Tea, Kenilworth Books, Whitemoor Road Chippy, Atkinson Stilgoe and Steve Crowe and Son Butchers.