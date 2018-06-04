Scarecrows set to pop up in Kenilworth for school's annual trail

Scarecrows are set to appear all over Kenilworth this Saturday for just over a week as part of a Kenilworth school's annual trail.

The Thorns Community Infant School PTA's Scarecrow Trail will be held from Saturday June 9 to Sunday June 17, with a theme of 'Magic, Mystery, Fables and Fairytales.'

More than 30 scarecrows will be appearing along this year's trail, and organisers are encouraging people to buy a map and spot the scarecrows dotted all around the town.

Participants will be able to vote for their favourite scarecrow, with the winner receiving a prize.

Maps will be on sale from Thursday June 7 at Brian Holt Estate Agents, The Tiltyard, Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Time for Tea, Kenilworth Books, Whitemoor Road Chippy, Atkinson Stilgoe and Steve Crowe and Son Butchers.