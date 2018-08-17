Scarecrows return for Kenilworth allotments’ open day

Scarecrows of all shapes and sizes have returned to Odibourne Allotments in Kenilworth ahead of its 15th open day this weekend.

The seven-acre allotments, at the end of School Lane, will be open to the public from 2 to 4pm on Sunday August 19.

Ruth Williams and Julie Montgomerie put the finisjing touches to their scarecrow. NNL-180814-154149009

Volunteers from the allotments will be on hand to greet visitors and give them samples of food grown by tenants.

Visitors are invited to count the scarecrows around the allotments - and the person who gets the right number will win a prize. A raffle will also be held.

Lily Brownjohn, secretary of the Kenilworth Allotments Tenants Association, said: “The afternoon takes in a relaxing two hours, and when you have counted all the scarecrows you can find, just put your feet up and relax with a cuppa and some delightful home-made cakes at our tea tent.

“Or down a Pimms or three as well as ice creams served from our antique ice cream cart.

Kenilworth allotment scarecrows. NNL-180814-154137009

“If you are troubled by back problems, we even have an expert on hand who will advise and demonstrate the Bowen technique to relax and sooth away those aches and pains.”

Kenilworth mayor Cllr Mike Hitchins is the special guest for the day.

Entry costs £1 for adults, children attend free.