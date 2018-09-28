Scarecrow festival in Warwick this weekend

A scarecrow festical is due to take place in Warwick this weekend.

The festival, which has been organised by CJ’s Event Warwickshire, was originally due to take place last weekend but the organisers were forced to postpone the event due to the severe weather forecast.

Now the festival, which will smaller than originally planned, is due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) alongside Warwick market.

Residents and visitors will be able to wander around the scarecrow trail in the town centre where they can see the scarecrows, which have been made by various groups and businesses across the town.

As well as the scarecrow trail there will also be a fete in Market Place which will feature charity stalls, arts and craft stalls, food and drink and entertainment.

Jamie Walker from CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “We’re really looking forward to the Scarecrow Festival this Saturday alongside Warwick market. Sadly it’ll be a much smaller event, but more than 15 scarecrows will be around the trail, along with local charity and community stalls.

“We’ll also have swing boats, donkey rids and some live music.

“We hope to host a much bigger event as planned early 2019.

“Maps of the trail can be collected from the Event Information Hub which will be located at the top of the market.”

For more details about the Scarecrow Festival go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk or email: info@cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk