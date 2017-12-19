Santas dash through Warwick for Myton Hospices

Hundreds of santas were spotted running around Warwick at the weekend to help raise money for the Myton Hospices.

On Sunday (December 17) People took part in the Myton Hospices Santa Dash take 2.

The Myton Hospices' Santa Dash Take 2. Photo provided by Myton Hospices.

The original Santa Dash event was due to take place in Leamington on December 10 but because of the snowfall over the weekend, the organisers had to cancel the event because of health and safety concerns.

The event was rescheduled and around 250 to 300 people took part in the Santa Dash in St Nicholas Park.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western attended to set off the runners and then thanked them for taking part.

The former Whitnash Mayor Simon Button was MC for the event and the Red Banger food van provided refreshments.

There were 1,179 people signed up to the original event and the charity are still hoping to raise £35,000 which would fund the recruitment, training and salary of a nurse for one year.

Lucy Turner, assistant events manager at The Myton Hospices said: “It was not an easy decision for us to cancel the original Santa Dash event, but everyone has been so understanding and supportive.

“The fact we were able to rearrange the event in just four days is testament to how amazing our supporters are.

“Thank you to everyone who has completed the 5k in their own time and to those who came on Sunday for Santa Dash ‘take 2’.

“We would also like to thank our amazing volunteers, the council, BID, Simon Button, MP Matt Western and the event sponsors Dennis Eagle.

“We look forward to seeing many more people at the Leamington Park Run too.”

