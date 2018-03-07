Route of elite cycling race through Warwickshire revealed

The route of an elite cycling race coming to Warwickshire for the third time in a row has been revealed.

Riders competing in Stage Three of the OVO Women's Tour will largely follow the route they took last year through Warwickshire - starting in Atherstone and finishing in Leamington.

Although a detailed map has not yet been published, the announcement by the Women's Tour strongly suggests the route will head through Kenilworth, Warwick, Wellesbourne, Burton Dassett and Radford Semele.

The riders will head to the county on Friday June 15.

The overall race consists of five stages. Last year's winner was Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma.