Rolling road closures during Leamington Half Marathon

Rolling road closures will take place on the day of the forthcoming Leamington Half Marathon.

Starting and finishing in The Parade on Sunday July 1, the 13.1 mile race will head south out of the town centre and through Offchurch, Hunningham, Weston-under-Wetherley and Cubbington before descending back into town for a tour of Leamington’s gardens and parks.

People are encouraged to come out of their homes and support the runners with cheering, bells and whistles to help them to finish.

Organised by Raceways Events, a community Interest company, the aim of the event is to involve the community as much as possible through sponsorship, volunteer groups and businesses while raising funds for the charity Kids Run Free.

Lisa Cope, marketing and event manager, for Raceways said: “We are thrilled with the support the town has shown so far for the event with big thanks especially to our sponsors Everyone Active, Martin & Co, Warwick Printing, Aubrey Allen, Fortress and the local council which without these the event could not go ahead.

“Numerous other local businesses have also donated prizes and services such as Kia Warwick, Morrisons Leamington Spa, Majestic Winehouse and Stone the Crows not forgetting all the much needed volunteers and groups giving up their time on the day.”

To check for places availability and road closures visit www.leamingtonspahalfmarathon.co.uk or if you would like to help out on the day email office@raceways.eu