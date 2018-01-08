Road improvement works to Warwick Town Centre to start today

Improvement works to roads in Warwick twon centre start today (Monday January 8).

There will be improvement works taking place along Priory Road, which will be the first stage of improvements proposed for the town centre.

A 20mph speed limit has recently been introduced in the town centre.

The works affects Priory Road from the Cape Road junction to St Johns, and was due to start this morning (Monday January 8).

Work is expected to be completed by the end of February 2018.

The works include the widening of footways to accommodate a new shared use footway / cycleway, road humps, raised junctions and speed cushions to help reduce vehicle speeds to the 20mph speed limit and assist pedestrians crossing.

To allow the works to be carried out safely and efficiently, Priory Road will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the works.

Traffic will be diverted via The Butts / Smith Street, with The Butts restricted to one-way southbound as part of the diversion plans to ease traffic flows during the construction works.

The diversion plan is available on the Council’s website (www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwicktowncentre) and sets out arrangements for residents and visitors who wish to access Priory Road.

Access for deliveries to business properties will also be maintained and / or temporary arrangements agreed in advance with individual businesses.

Motorists are being advised to travel via alternative routes to avoid the town centre or travel by a different mode.

The works will be managed by the County Council’s Highways Contractor – Balfour Beatty Living Places.