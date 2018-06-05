Road closures for elite women's cycle race in Warwickshire next week announced

Temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be in force when the UK’s leading female professional cycling road race returns to Warwickshire.

The world’s top female racers will be returning to the county for the third year running on Friday June 15 to compete in the third stage of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour 2018.

A number of roads along the 93-mile route from Atherstone to Leamington will be closed throughout the day or temporarily.

There will also be parking restrictions in place on roads in Atherstone, New Arley, Kenilworth, Warwick, Moreton Morrell, Ettington, Shipston on Stour, Kineton, Fenny Compton, Southam and Leamington.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, urged motorists and residents to make sure they know which roads will be affected.

Cllr Seccombe said: “The OVO Energy Women’s Tour is a major event for Warwickshire and we’re so pleased that it is returning for the third year in a row.

“But with a major event like this, there are road closures along the route – some temporary to let the riders past and others for a longer period throughout the day.

“We would urge everyone who uses the route or lives along it, gets up to speed with how their roads will be affected.

“Warwickshire County Council will endeavour to keep disruption to an absolute minimum and we hope everyone enjoys the day and this fantastic event."

Hard closures will be in place in Leamington on the following roads on Friday June 15 unless stated:

Newbold Terrace - From Willes Road to The Parade - 4.45am - 8pm

Euston Place - From Newbold Terrace to Hamilton Terrace - 7am on Thursday June 14 - 8pm on Friday June 15

Newbold Street - From Newbold Terrace to Hamilton Terrace - 4.45am - 8pm

Rosefield Street - From Newbold St to end of road heading west - 4.45am - 8pm

Hamilton Terrace - From the Parade to jnc of the turning onto Regent Grove - 10am - 5pm

Willes Road - From junction with Radford Road to junction with Leam Terrace - 1pm - 4.15pm

Soft closures will be in place on the following roads to allow the cyclists to come through:

Kenilworth (around 11am) - Ladyes Hill, New Street, A452 Fieldgate Lane, A452 Beehive Hill, B4103 Clinton Lane, B4103 Castle Road, B4103 Borrowell Lane, B4103, Smalley Place, The Square, A452 Warwick Road, St Johns Road.

Leek Wootton (around 11.15am) - Warwick Road, A429 Coventry Road.

Warwick (around 11.20am) - A429 Coventry Road, Primrose Hill, Wedgnock Lane, A425 Birmingham Road, Saltisford, Theatre Street Island, Theatre Street, A4189 Bowling Green Street, A429 High Street, A429 Jury Street, A425 Castle Hill, A425 Banbury Road, Gallows Hill, Europa Way, Harbury Lane.

Moreton Morrell (around 11.50am) - Moreton Road, Moor Furlong, Fuller Place, Duffus Hill, Main Street.

Wellesbourne (around 11.55am) - Staple Hill, Kineton Road, Church Street, Bridge Street, Chestnut Square, Ettington Road, Wellesbourne Road Bypass, Red Hill, Ettington Road.

Kineton (around 1pm) - Tysoe Road, Bridge Street, Manor Lane, Banbury Street, Banbury Road.

Burton Dassett (around 1.25pm) - Banbury Road, Dassett Road, Burton Hills Road.

Fenny Compton (around 1.30pm) - Avon Dassett Road, Bridge Street, Brook Street, High Street, Station Road, Station Fields, Wharf Road, Fenny Compton Wharf.

Southam (around 1.50pm) - Banbury Road, Leamington Road, Banbury Road, Oxford Street, Market Hill , High Street, Coventry Street, Welsh Road West, Welsh Road.

Radford Semele (around 2.05pm) - Southam Road, Fosse Way, Southam Road, Radford Road.

Leamington (around 2.10pm) - Radford Road, Willes Road.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following roads:

Leamington - Euston Place, Newbold Terrace, Newbold Street, Hamilton Terrace, Willes Road, Radford Road, Regent Grove (first section of parking bays south side of the road).

Kenilworth - Fieldgate Lane, Clinton Lane.

Warwick - Saltisford, Theatre Street, Bowling Green Street, High Street, Jury Street.

Moreton Morrell - Main Street, Duffus Hill.

Kineton - Tysoe Road, Bridge Street, Warwick Road, Banbury Street.

Fenny Compton - High Street, Brook Street, Station Road.

Southam - Welsh Road West, Oxford Street, High Street, Coventry Street.