Road closed after water rescue units search for missing 17-year-old at Bishops Itchington quarry

The B4451 through Bishops Itchington is closed after specialist units were scrambled to search Bishop Bowl for a 17-year-old.

Police said specialist teams, fire service and ambulance are searching the area after the emergency services received a call shortly before 6.30pm this evening following concerns for the welfare of a 17-year-old.

A Water Rescue Unit leaves the scene.

The Courier saw a Water Rescue Unit and a fire engine from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service leave the scene at around 10.15pm this evening.

Warwickshire Police told the Courier more information will be given in the morning.