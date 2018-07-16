Rise in safety standards for nail bars across Warwick district following inspections

Safety standards are being raised at nail bars across Warwick district due a response to the growing number of the businesses being opened across the area.

The rising popularity of nail bars has led to Warwick District Council’s safety team launching a campaign with the aim of ensuring that all outlets are complying with health and safety legislation and that the working environment is of a good standard.

In the past year a total of 36 inspections have been carried out by the council.

The findings revealed that for some of the nail bars within the district, there was a poor understanding of the chemical safety and health risks associated with nail bar products.

There was also a lack of knowledge about infection control and poor selection of face masks.

Cllr Andrew Thompson, the council’s portfolio folder for health and community protection, said: “Health and safety relating to nail treatments has been something that has been raised nationally as a potential risk, particularly with the growth in the number of outlets.

"Our officers have been proactive in engaging with businesses that offer these services through this inspection programme, to make sure that customers and staff are safe and protected.

“It is therefore great to see that this campaign has helped businesses to improve their standard of health and safety in the district’s nail bars and salons.”

A guidance leaflet to support the initiative, which has been distributed to businesses, is also available on the council’s website.