REVIEW: Step back in time with Warwick Castle’s escape room

Warwick Castle’s escape room certainly stands out from other experiences.

Back in April Warwick Castle announced that they would be opening an escape room to celebrate the return of their War of the Roses Live performance.

Warwick Castle is marking the return of the acclaimed Wars of the Roses Live spectacle with a new challenge ' an escape room.

The escape room officially launches this weekend and we were invited along to put our brains to the test and escape the medieval gaol.

Me, my partner and my colleague Alex from the Rugby Advertiser decided to give it a go.

We did the escape room during a press event so the three of us were accompanied by three other people also attending on the day.

Having done a couple of escape rooms before, including Experimental Escape in Leamington, you tend to know how these experiences play out – you have a series of puzzles and games and an hour to break out of the room.

However straight away the experience at the Castle was different.

For one thing you are locked in an actual medieval gaol so straight away the whole experience is immersive and it feels as if you have travelled back in time.

You also have 30 minutes to break out.

What is also different is that this experience is actor-led and interactive.

In your normal setting you are mostly left to your own devices with occasional prompts through technology but having an actor-led escape room certainly added to the whole feel of being locked up in a gaol.

The gaol itself had plenty of items to interact with and at first it was difficult to know where to start but after splitting into two teams we soon made headway.

Some of the challenges and puzzles were easier than others but it was good fun and gripping right up until the end.

Our team were lucky enough to escape the gaol in 20 minutes, which I thought was pretty good going.

The escape room managed to capture the history of the War of the Roses whilst also making it challenging and fun and engaging.

If you fancy trying something different at the castle the escape room is a great way to challenge yourselves while working as a team.

The escape room will be open from Saturday (May 26) to Sunday June 3, along with the War of the Roses Live performances.

Both attractions will also run during selected summer dates.

The escape room is bookable online and costs £5 on top of normal ticket fees.

