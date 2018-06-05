Review into Kenilworth Station project failings still not started more than two months on

A Kenilworth town councillor has expressed concern that a review into what went wrong with the Kenilworth Station project has not yet started - more than two months after it was announced.

Kenilworth's new railway station opened on Monday April 30, but was beset by delays and ended up costing station promoter Warwickshire County Council £13.6 million.

On Tuesday March 20, the county council's leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe announced the creation of a 'Task and Finish Group' to investigate what went wrong and where lessons could be learned. Groups such as West Midlands Trains, Network Rail, the Department for Transport and Kenilworth Town Council are all set to contribute to the investigation.

But more than two months later, the group has not yet started its investigation.

And Kenilworth town councillor Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, St John's) said it was important for the county council to identify what went wrong before it embarks on major projects on in the future, such as Kenilworth School and Sixth Form's planned move to a joint site at Southcrest Farm.

Cllr Richard Dickson said: "This review should have started already so that the lessons can be learned quickly before memories fade.

"This is an important issue not just for the station itself. In the next few months another huge capital project in Kenilworth, the new secondary school, will start its progress through the planning process. The school is scheduled to open in 2021.

"At the moment, if we've not learned the lessons of the problems with the station, there's every risk of the mistakes being repeated with the new school. For the sake of our children and grandchildren we must not let this happen."

At a previous county council meeting on Tuesday May 15, Cllr Seccombe said the review would be chaired by an independent body, and added the intention was to 'move forward as quickly as possible'.

Warwickshire County Council have been contacted for comment.