Review into Kenilworth Station delays to be chaired by independent party

The review into the delays to Kenilworth Station’s opening will be chaired by an independent party, Warwickshire County Council’s leader has announced.

Council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe (Con, Stour and the Vale), had previously announced the creation of a ‘Task and Finish Group’ which will bring together several parties including West Midlands Trains, the Department for Transport, Kenilworth Town Council and Network Rail, to identify what went wrong.

The entrance to Kenilworth Station

At a council meeting on Tuesday May 15, Cllr Sarah Boad (Lib Dem, Leamington North) asked Cllr Seccombe what progress had been made regarding the review.

She added: “It’s really important that this gets going as soon as possible."

Cllr Seccombe said the council had drawn up terms of reference for the review and is in the process of appointing an independent chair to oversee it.

She said: “The intention is to move forward as quickly as possible.

“It’s very good news that we have got Kenilworth Station operating. Of course, we would like another train there.”

Kenilworth Station opened on Monday April 30 after several delays.

Speaking on that date, the county council’s joint managing director Monica Fogarty said: “It is on budget but it is well over time, I’ll be the first to admit that.

“There have been difficulties and we’re going to look into the causes of those. But today is a positive event and we’re going to look forward.”

The station runs a single-carriage train between Leamington and Coventry once an hour in either direction.