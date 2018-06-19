REVIEW: A doughlicious meal at Warwick’s Dough and Brew

Courier Reporter Kirstie Smith was invited along to Dough and Brew in Warwick for a review. Here’s how she got on.

Dough and Brew, which is on Brook Street, is easily one of Warwick’s most talked about restaurants even though it has only been open coming up two years.

The "Sweet and Sassy" mocktail

It is not only on the lips of residents but its has also been acknowledged regionally and nationally.

Last month the Courier ran a story about the restaurant being nominated for a number of awards and since then they have won The Muddy Stiletto Award for the Best Restaurant in Warwickshire and have been contacted by The Good Food Magazine.

The restaurant seems tipped for the limelight so I jumped at the chance to review it with my partner.

Like many I’m a big fan of pizza so having the chance to review a restaurant that hand make their own pizza seemed like a dream come true. I mean what could be better than fresh pizza?

Fried Halloumi bites

The moment you enter Dough and Brew you are greeted with rustic decor, a welcoming atmosphere and the smell of freshly cooked pizza. It was a glorious smell. If you were a cartoon character you would be floating following the scent.

After being seated and having a good peruse of the drinks menu I decided to go for a “Sweet and Sassy” mocktail which combined the flavours of passion fruit, grenadine and apple Cawstons and my partner opted for a Peroni Red.

After my first taste I knew I had made the right choice it was lovely, fruity and that little bit sassy too.

I was also very impressed that the restaurant gave me a paper straw.

Roasted chicken wings with buffalo sauce

Moving on to the starters I opted for fried halloumi bites and my partner went for the roasted chicken wings with buffalo sauce.

Again like so many others I am very fond of cheese so I was really looking forward to my starter and it did not disappoint. The halloumi was cooked perfectly and the sriracha and mayonnaise dressing really added a tangy flavour and worked very well to compliment the cheese.

Then it came to our main course.

Before coming to the restaurant I knew that their buttermilk chicken was popular but so were their pizzas. After smelling the pizza oven my decision for my main was already made.

The "mork" pizza; macaroni cheese and bacon pizza

This led to a hard choice. In the end I was drawn to an unusual choice. It was called “mork” which was a six-cheese blend macaroni cheese and maple roasted bacon pizza.

I know this is quickly becoming a popular choice but I haven’t been convinced with this combination before but I decided to take a walk on the wild side and give it a go.

My partner went for the “clark” which had English ham, pepperoni and maple roasted bacon pizza.

The combination of two very distinctive dishes was certainly an eye opener for me. You had the cheesy goodness of mac and cheese while still getting that delicious homemade pizza flavour. For some it may be a bit of a carb overload but for me it was fantastic and a combination I would definitely seek out again.

Having being ‘gifted’ a slice of my partner’s pizza I can say that his did not disappoint either. On your first bite you were met with the taste of fresh ham followed by the pepperoni and bacon and it was a must have for any ‘meat feast’ pizza lovers.

We foolishly went for the full sized pizzas instead of the ‘pizzette’ option. It was completely substantial on it’s own let along having a starter before hand.

The "clark" pizza; ham, pepperoni and bacon

After finishing our mains we took a breather before jumping into our puddings. We both decided to go for half waffles and another drink. My partner went for another Peroni Red and I went for a blueberry mojito mocktail.

I have to say I did prefer my first mocktail. The drink was very refreshing but for me I would have liked to have tasted a bit more blueberry.

I then went for the S’mores waffle which had marshmallows, whipped cream, crushed cookie and chocolate sauce on it and my partner went for the caramelised apple waffle which had slow roasted apples tatin style served hot with ice cream on it.

I originally had my sights on the Elvis king of waffles, which was a beast of a waffle with all the toppings you could dream of but after my previous two courses I opted for the smaller option to avoid having to be rolled out the door when we left!

We both enjoyed our waffles and they were a tasty way to finish up a meal. The half waffles are the perfect size for those who want a dessert course but not something that will make them feel uncomfortably full.

Our meal was certainly smorgasbord of variety and each course was just as good as the last.

It was also good to know that they locally source as many ingredients as they can for their menu.

I would fully recommend going to see ‘what all the fuss is about’ at Dough and Brew. After sampling three courses I can see why they have been nominated for so many awards and why they are in the spotlight.

It is great to see a local business thriving and being recognised and i can wholeheartedly say they are worth a visit.

I would certainly come back to Dough and Brew and next time my sights will be set on taking on the Elvis waffle!

The blueberry mojito mocktail

The s'mores waffle