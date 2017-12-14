REVEALED: What inmates in HMP Onley will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.

The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.

At HMP Onley, a 742 capacity prison for men, inmates have the choice of:

Halal roast chicken leg, creamy mushroom pasta, vegan schnitzels, salmon parcel, roast turkey and trimmings, roast potatoes, new potatoes and a 'symphony of vegetables' consisting of carrots, peas, brussels sprouts and parsnips.

For dessert, inmates can choose between Christmas pudding and custard or raspberry frozen yoghurt.

The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.