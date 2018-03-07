Reunion for former workers at old Kenilworth engineering firm

A former worker at an old engineering company in Kenilworth is organising a reunion for its staff.

Philip Smith, 64, who worked at the old Clarke Cluley building on Moorlands Avenue for around 12 years, wanted to get old employees back together.

It will be held at Kenilworth Sports and Social Club on Saturday March 17 at 12.15pm.

Philip said: “There were an awful lot of Kenilworth people who worked there.

“You wouldn’t believe how many engineering companies were based around Kenilworth in the 60s and 70s.

“It’d be nice to see if the workers can get back together.”

The firm moved to the town in 1941 and closed in 1987. While it was in Kenilworth, Clarke Cluley made parts for machinery in the textile industry.