Reunion call for Warwick District Council staff

A call is being put out across the Warwick district to try and track down former council employees for a reunion later this year.

The reunion on March 23 is being held for anyone who previously worked in Warwick District Council’s leisure and amenities sector prior to 2000.

Stephanie Cooke, who is one of the organisers, is calling for anyone who was a member of staff in the 1980s and 1990s to sign up.

Members of staff who started work in the sector before 2000 and are still working in the same sector are also welcome.

Stephanie said: “We are searching for former staff from the last century. It is time to meet up again before it’s too late.

“This is the first attempt at a reunion and unlikely to be repeated. We are hoping to have a big gathering of people.

“Did you, or any of your family and friends, work at the department offices or any of the leisure and amenities public buildings in the 1980s and 1990s? Did you work during the time of Dale Best as head of department?”

The team are trying to reach as many people as possible who worked across the sector including at sports centres, swimming pools, parks, in ground maintenance, in sports development and places such as the Royal Pump Rooms and the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington.

Stephanie added: “Dig out those old memories, old uniforms and old photos for the reunion in Leamington on Saturday March 23 11am to 3pm.

“The event will enable old friendships to be reignited and should be fun and inspiring. Already people are coming from far and wide.

“We are urgently collecting names and contacts this month to plan a great event for everyone. Please get in touch now and check around locally for others.”

The venue is yet to be confirmed.