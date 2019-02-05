Retailers show love for Leamington in music video

An all-singing and dancing cast of retailers are showing their love for Leamington by putting their spin on a classic hit from the 1960s.

More than 20 town centre traders star in a video based on the song Love Is All Around, first recorded by The Troggs and later by Wet Wet Wet for the soundtrack to the film Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The video has been produced by BID Leamington which has adapted the lyrics to reflect love for the town.

It is being launched on social media on Monday, February 11 to coincide with the start of this year’s Love Leam campaign, the initiative by BID Leamington to celebrate all the town has to offer.

Alison Shaw, project manager at BID Leamington, said: “We first did a video with retailers in December with ten stores singing our version of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas as a way to encourage people to shop locally.

“It was such a hit on social media where it was viewed over 15,000 times and reached more than 40,000 people.

“The retailers loved it so we decided to do it again for Love Leam and we got more than twice as many traders wanting to be involved.”

Various activities will be taking place throughout Love Leam, which runs until the end of March and will include International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day.

