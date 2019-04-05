Restore Kenilworth Lido group invites residents to share their ideas for outdoor pool

Campaign group Restore Kenilworth Lido has today (Friday April 5) launched a new initiative for its ongoing fight to keep an outdoor swimming pool in the town.

Members are inviting residents to share their ideas for a lido in the town based on the group's proposed plan for the facility in Abbey Fields.

The plan can be found along with full instructions on the www.restorekenilworthlido.org.uk website.

Group committee member Martin Seaton said: "The only real limit is your imagination.

"We are receptive to all of your ideas."

The group is asking that drawings should incorporate as many of the “must have” elements for Kenilworth’s 21st Century Lido as can be fit in.

These include:

* People of all ages having fun and/or relaxing both in and out of the pool.

* A cafe with access from the pool.

* A transparent wall offering views towards the lake in Abbey Fields and Kenilworth Castle in the distance.

* Entrance to the indoor pool clearly visible (very important).

* Water features eg fountain or cascade.

* Special events taking place eg a party, theatre production, musical performance, after dark event with lights etc.

* Alternative sporting events eg water polo, kayaking, sailing dinghy capsize drill, triathlon.

* A 21st century ambiance

The initiative is open to all age groups and completed entries should be sent to Kenilworth Books, 12 Talisman Square, Kenilworth CV8 1JB, or if in electronic format emailed to friendsofkenilworthoutdoorpool@gmail.com, by no later than Tuesday 30 April 2019.

Include your full contact details on the back of your drawing and if you are under 15 your age.

There will be a small prize for the best entry in each of the age categories.

Entries will be displayed in Kenilworth Books and the best ones will be used in the campaign as it moves forward.

Restore Kenilworth Lido is in the midst of launching a legal appeal against Warwick District Council's decision to remove the outdoor swimming pool in Abbey Fields and to replace it with an indoor training pool next to the existing main pool.

