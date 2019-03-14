Restore Kenilworth Lido campaign closes in on funding goal

Campaign group Restore Kenilworth Lido is nearing its goal to raise £2,500 for an online crowd funding appeal in order for it to explore the possibility of launching a judicial appeal against plans to close the town's outdoor swimming pool.

The group's Crowd Justice funding appeal has received more than 100 pledges and the total raised now stands at £2,243.

The 100th pledge was from a lifelong resident and user of the outdoor pool in Abbey Fields who would like future generations to have the same opportunity.

Warwick District Council wants to replace the current outdoor pool - which is next to the town's main swimming pool - with an indoor training pool

Committee member Martin Seaton said: "Restore Kenilworth Lido thank all of the residents in the town, its surrounding areas and people further afield who have pledged.

"We are extremely confident that the target of £2,500 will be reached by the end of the month which will enable us to seek a legal opinion on the process followed by Warwick District Council to reach a decision to permanently close the outdoor swimming pool later this year."

The group's Keep Kenilworth Outdoor Pool postcard campaign is in full swing and approximately 40 postcards are being delivered to councillors at the district council's Riverside House headquarters in Leamington each week containing messages from members of the public as to why they would like to see the outdoor facility retained in Abbey Fields.

Restore Kenilworth Lido would particularly like to see more messages from children and would encourage parents to support them.

The postcards can be picked up from and deposited at either Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square or Tree House bookshop in The Square.

The group has been assured by Everyone Active, which manages the facility at Abbey Fields and Warwick District Council, that the outdoor pool will open in May.

But members are concerned about the current state of the pool which has been uncovered over the winter months and are urging others who have the same concerns to raise the issue with the council's leisure services.

The group's next meeting will take place on Monday (March 18) at the Abbey Club in Abbey Hill from 7:30pm.

For the crowdfunding page click here.