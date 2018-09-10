Residents invited to view plans for 450 homes in Warwick

Residents were invited to attend a public exhibition where plans for more than 400 homes in Warwick will be on display.

The public meeting is being held by L&Q Housing Trust for the reserved matters planning application for land south of Gallows Hill.

Outline planning permission, which agreed the principle of residential development on the site, was granted in 2016 and L&Q are now preparing the reserved matters application, which will include information about the layout, design and appearance of the new homes.

The proposals are for 450 new homes, including apartments, smaller homes and family houses. 40 per cent of the new homes will be provided as affordable housing.

There will be areas of public open space and a children’s play area also in the plans.

Vehicle access for the site will be from Gallows Hill and Europa Way.

There are two sites earmarked for development on land south of Gallows Hill with this site for 450 homes being the biggest.

A spokesperson from L&Q said: “At L&Q, we have a successful track record of building quality homes and creating sustainable communities stretching back over half a century.

“Our award-winning approach to design allows us to create thriving neighbourhoods and all our new homes are carefully designed to ensure an attractive development which will help to meet the future housing needs of the area. We look forward to discussing our proposals with members of the local community.”

The public exhibition will take place on Wednesday (September 12) between 3pm and 7.30pm, at Warwick Gates Community Centre, Cressida Close, Heathcote, Warwick CV34 6DZ.

The information will also be available to view on the project website; www.gallowshillsouth.co.uk after the exhibition as been held.