Residents invited to Southam fire station open day

Firefighters from Southam are inviting residents to join them at their Fire Station’s Community and Charity Open Day this weekend.

The event, which is being run by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, will take place on Saturday (August 4) and will run from 10am to 4pm at Southam Fire Station in Coventry Street. Southam.

The aim of the day is to help firefighters to raise money for The Firefighters Charity and promote fire safety in the home.

Those attending will be able to see and take part in a range of activities including having a look around a fire engine, dressing up as a firefighter, climbing wall, bouncy castle, face painting, raffle, barbecue, ice cream van and family games.

Crews will also be on hand to talk to residents about staying fire safe in the home and there will also be a recruitment stand for those interested in becoming a retained firefighter.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Fire Safety, said “The open day will be a great event for all of the family to enjoy.

“This is also a great way for residents to learn more about the work undertaken by the fire and rescue service and to meet the firefighters working in their local community.

“So please make sure that you come along and join in the fun.”

All of the money raised will be going to the Fire Fighters Charity, a leading provider of rehabilitation and support services for the fire and rescue community.