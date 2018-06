A campaign that aims to highlight organic breakfasts has been launched at a Leamington shop.

The ‘Wake Up To Organic’ campaign which is taking place today (Wednesday June 13) aims to show residents how easy it is to go organic at breakfast time.

There will be an organic breakfast taster session at Gaia Co-op, which is located at 7 Regent Place.

Gaia is a shop which specialises in organic, vegetarian, vegan and fairtrade food.

The session started at 9.30am but is due to run throughout the day.