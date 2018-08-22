Residents and visitors invited to ‘Party in the Park’ in Warwick

A free family fun day will be taking place in Warwick this weekend.

On bank holiday Monday (August 27), ‘Party in the Park’ will be taking place in St Nicholas Park.

‘Party in the Park’ has been organised by the team behind the Leamington Carnival.

The event will take place from 11am to 5pm and will feature stalls, refreshments, bouncy castles and entertainment.

The will be more than 25 stalls selling food, drink, crafts and art as well as stalls that will be doing face painting and other activities along with a stage with live entertainment.

Owen Prosser Stock from the organising committee said: “We’re looking forward to holding the first ‘Party in the Park in Warwick’ on Monday.

“We’ve had some great feedback about visitors looking forward to the event and we’re expecting good numbers.

“Families will be able to come down and enjoy the day free of charge while using the parks facilities including the fair ground and cafe.”

There will also be live music on the Fresh Coventry and Warwickshire stage, which is a new local digital radio station.

Kick-starting the live music will be Warwick duo Blind Faith, who will also be celebrating their first professional anniversary.

The duo formed last August when a near-death car accident spurred 22-year-old singer Faith Meades to join forces with 50-year-old blind pianist Step-Dad John Garrett. Also performing is Leamington’s Naomi Beth-Rogers. Chasing Deer and Coventry-born George Smith, son of Coventry’s soul circuit singer Betsie Harmony, will also be performing.

The stage will be compered by Fresh Drivetime presenter Olly Nelson.

Station Manager Aaron Gregory said: “We’re really excited to be introducing Fresh Coventry and Warwickshire digital radio at Warwick’s first-ever Party in the Park. Supporting live music is something we’re really passionate about. We’ve got some great acts lined-up so come along because we’re sure you’re going to love it.”

