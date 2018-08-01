Residents and visitors invited to learn more about Warwick knitted Christmas tree project

Residents and visitors are being invited to go along and learn more about knitted Christmas tree project this weekend.

On Saturday (August 4) between 9am and 1pm the ‘Big Knitted Christmas Tree’ team is inviting people to visit their stall in Market Place.

People will be able to find out all about the ambitious project that aims to create a 17ft Knitted Christmas tree complete with knitted decorations.

There will be a chance to knit and chat with the team and people from any age and ability can take part.

Reverend Diane Thompson of All Saints Church, Emscote said: “People will think we are mad having a Christmas themed market stall in the middle of August.

“It really captures the project though as its fun and a great way of bringing people together.

“People from schools, local businesses community groups, prisons and churches have been knitting since last year and we already have over 1,000 squares but still need many more.

“We are amazed at how it has really captured people’s imaginations and even have international knitters from Russia and America joining in and posting us items.

“I doubt they will be able to make the launch of the tree at a community carol service on December 1 at All Saints Warwick.”