Reopening of Kenilworth's Barclays branch delayed

The reopening of Barclays in Kenilworth has been delayed after it closed for refurbishment in August.

The branch in Warwick Road was due to reopen on Monday October 29, but a new date of Monday November 12 has now been set.

Town councillor Richard Dickson criticised the apparent lack of communication from Barclays about the delay.

He said: "It's disappointing that the Kenilworth branch refurbishment has been delayed, and it's even more disappointing that they don't seem to have written to customers to advise them."

Barclays have been contacted for comment.