Reindeer bring festive cheer to residents of Kenilworth care home

A pair of friendly reindeer brought some festive cheer to residents at a Kenilworth care home last week.

Mistletoe and George, from the Phoenix Children’s Foundation in Leicestershire, were invited to Castle Brook in Common Lane along with their handler on Thursday December 21, as part of a busy month of celebrations.



Anna Read, Service Manager at WCS Care, said: "People living at Castle Brook were delighted to invite Mistletoe and George to join in with the festivities in the run up to Christmas.

Mistletoe and George, two reindeer from the Phoenix Childrens Foundation in Leicestershire, paid a flying visit to residents at Castle Brook in Kenilworth.

"‘You could see that residents, their friends, and family loved meeting these amazing animals.

"It’s a great way to experience something they may not otherwise have had the opportunity to do – and it was the perfect way to countdown to the big day."