Refuse and recycling collections cancelled in Warwick district today

Refuse and recycling collections due to have taken place in Warwick district today have been suspended "due to the adverse weather conditions".

Customers are being advised to visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/recycling for updates.

A message on the council's website says: "Due to adverse weather conditions our contractors were been unable to complete all of their rounds yesterday, Thursday 1st March.

"All collections for today, Friday 2nd March have been suspended.

"At present we are unable to comment as to when these collections will be actioned.

"Please leave yours bins, bags and boxes presented at the kerbside; once we know how or if the weather will affect collections over the coming days we can advise you further."