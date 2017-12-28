Recycling collections in Warwick District delayed or cancelled

Some Christmas recycling collections in the Warwick District have been cancelled or delayed due to the weather.

Residents in the district have different collections days scheduled for their waste and recycling over the Christmas period.

There have been some delays and cancellations for the scheduled changes to waste and recycling collections in the Warwick District over the Christmas period. Table from Warwick District Council's website.

Some residents were due to have a collection yesterday (Wednesday, December 27) but because of the snow the collection had to be cancelled.

According to Warwick District Council’s website there will be further delays to waste and recycling collections and residents that were due to have a collection on December 30 will not have a collection.

The website says: “Due to the adverse weather conditions and the health and safety of our collection crews, not all of the recycling collections could be achieved today (December 27).

“All recycling collections for the remainder of this week will be delayed by one day and those expecting a recycling collection on Saturday December 30, will no longer receive a collection but your recycling will be collected on your next collection in two weeks time.”

According to the council’s website the green bin collections that were due to be collected today (Thursday December 28) have also been cancelled.

Warwick District Council have been approached for a comment.