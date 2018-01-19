Record start for entries into Regency Run in Leamington

One of the UK’s most popular 10k runs has teamed up with a Leamington charity as it enjoys a record start for entrants.

Participants will need to be quick off the mark to sign up for the 14th annual Wright Hassall Regency 10k charity run, as places are filling up fast for the event which will be held in Leamington Spa on Sunday, April 15.

Organisers, Leamington Round Table, are hoping to attract a record 2,500 entrants this year, with the proceeds donated to local causes and charities.

Alongside the 10km run, the 1km Kids Run Free Juniors’ run will return for its fifth year.

National charity British Blind Sport, which is based in Leamington and helps people with sight loss to get active and play sport, has been named as the official charity for this year’s event.

As well as supporting the charity through the 10k run, Leamington Round Table’s Paul Grundy will be running the London Marathon on behalf of British Blind Sport.

Paul said: “Each year the Wright Hassall Regency Run gets bigger and bigger. For 2018 we want to see even more runners on the day and to help raise vital funds for the local community.

“The event has raised more than £275,000 for local causes since it began. The atmosphere on the day is tremendous; it is one of the standout days in the Leamington sport and events’ calendar.

“It’s great to be able to support British Blind Sport this year, continuing our long standing relationship with the charity. Of course, I am training hard to complete the London Marathon for them as well!

“The charity does excellent work, both locally and nationwide, in helping people with visual impairments.

“We want to make this year’s run the best yet and the flurry of entries we’ve already received has got us off to a flying start.”

Law-firm Wright Hassall will again be the main sponsor for the event, having backed the run every year since it first began.

Nick Abell, chairman at Wright Hassall, said: “We are delighted to continue our long history of supporting the run for a 14th consecutive year.

“Our Wright Hassall team will be taking part and everyone at the firm looks forward to the event. It is a special day for Leamington and the funds raised have a significant impact on the wider community.”

Lucy Cooper, Fundraising Manager at British Blind Sport, added: “We are so excited to return as the Official Charity for this year’s run. It’s a fantastic event and we want to encourage as many runners as possible to join our team.”

“Runners joining our team receive a £5 discount on entry and are asked to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship that will help change the lives of children and adults with sight loss using the power of sport!”

To find out more about British Blind Sport visit www.britishblindsport.org.uk and to support Paul Grundy in the London Marathon go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-grundy26miles.

For more information and to enter the Wright Hassall Regency Run log on to www.regency10k.co.uk