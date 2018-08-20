Radford Semele WI group plants oak tree at new estate to celebrate 100th anniversary of organisation

Womens’ Institute members have planted a tree at a new housing estate in Radford Semele to celebrate 100 years since the organisation was established.

Members of the Warwickshire Federation of the Women’s Institute (WI) planted the oak tree at Bovis Homes’ Semele Park after a request was made by villager Avis Wainwright and members of the Radford Semele WI.

Christine Smith, president of the Radford Semele group, said: “We were given the sapling at the Centenary Annual Meeting of the Warwickshire Federation of Women’s Institutes, and after tending to it carefully, we set about searching the village for a suitable place to plant it.

““We thought we had found just the place, but when we arrived to dig the hole, we discovered that we couldn’t plant it there.”

Avis, who moved to Semele Park in 2016, spoke to Bovis Homes’ sales team at the site to see if they could help.

Sales advisor Julie Hewson said: “We were only too happy to assist the WI ladies.

“It’s great that we have been able to bring something with a historical, local link to a brand-new part of the community.

“It’s also lovely that residents will be able to watch it grow and flourish as the community does the same thing.”

Christine added: “Bovis Homes organised a lovely afternoon to celebrate the tree planting. We were introduced to some of our new villagers and enjoyed some tea and cake together in the show home.

“We would like to thank everyone at Bovis Homes for a memorable event.”