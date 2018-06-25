Put your detective skills to the test in Warwick this summer

An interactive virtual game where you get to put your detective skills to the test is heading to Warwick.

The game, which is run by CluedUpp, uses a mobile app to create a ‘Cluedo’ style games in locations across the UK.

Heading to Warwick in August, those taking part will hunt down clues, track down witnesses and eliminate suspects from their investigation.

As described by the CluedUpp website, the games are like ‘Cluedo meets Pokemon Go’.

The Warwick game is set to take place on August 18 around the town centre.

Participants will be transported back in time to 1967, where they will have to solve the case of the murder of the famous Kray twins.

The game unfolds entirely by the app so anyone wishing to take part will need a Smartphone.

It is recommended that participants take part as a team of detectives and a team can be from two to six players.

CluedUpp also recommend wearing suitable walking shoes.

A team can take from one hour up to four hours to complete the murder mystery and the Warwick event will be taking place from 10am and 1pm.

It costs £30 per team to take part in the event.

Participants are also encouraged to dress in ‘gangster and glamour’ fancy dress but this is optional.

According to the CluedUpp website, it is the world’s first virtual murder-mystery company and has seen thousands of people sign up to play a virtual murder mystery.

To find out more or to register a team click here