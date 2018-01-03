Public advised not to use Leamington golf course which has now been closed

Newbold Comyn Golf Course in Leamington has been closed until further notice.

Warwick District Council has announced that Mack Golf has ended its management of the municipal course, which is in breach of its contractual agreement with the authority.

Councillor Michael Coker, Portfolio Holder for Culture said: “I am very disappointed by Mack’s actions and I am consulting with colleagues about our next steps.

“I have not been happy with Mack’s performance for quite a while now so unfortunately this comes as little surprise, despite the effort the council’s officers and I have put into trying to turn things around.”

The council has said that, as a result of Mack’s actions, the golf course and pitch and putt is closed until further notice.

Members of the public are not permitted to play golf on the course as this could be hazardous to other park users, however designated footpaths will remain open to the general public.

Customers are advised to look at the Warwick District Council website for the latest information in relation to the golf course {http://www.warwickdc.gov.uk\Leisure| www.warwickdc.gov.uk\Leisure}.

Mack Golf has offered the following email address for any inquiries: info@macktrading.net