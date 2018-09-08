Prison sentences for men who carried out armed robbery in Kenilworth

Two men have been sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison following an armed robbery in Kenilworth.

Brian Wright and Liam Turbitt, both 30 and of Donegal Close, Coventry, were sentenced to six years each at Warwickshire Crown Court yesterday for the offence in Crackley lane on the afternoon of April 10.

Liam Turbitt

The victim, a woman in her 30s, had just finished walking her dogs and had returned to her Land Rover which was parked in a lay by.

Wright and Turbitt ran towards her and Wright threatened her with a knife, demanding the car keys. They fled the scene in the car.

Following an investigation, Wright and Turbitt were identified as suspects and arrested at their home in Coventry nine days later.

Both were found guilty of robbery. Wright was also found guilty of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Collette O'Keefe said: "The sentence reflects the serious nature of the offence. The offenders used a knife to terrify the victim and the frightening experience will no doubt have a long-lasting impact on her.

"I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim. Her courage has helped lead to the imprisonment of two dangerous offenders.

"We are committed to protecting people from harm and I hope this sentencing sends a clear message to anyone thinking of committing a similar offence. We will do everything in our power to catch you and bring you to justice."