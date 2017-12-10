Poundland launches Toblerone-style treat with 20 per cent more chocolate after court battle

Poundland has finally launched its £1 ‘Twin Peaks’ Toblerone-style chocolate bar this week after a lengthy legal wrangle over its shape and packaging.

The chocolate bar was first unveiled in June but had its launch delayed after a legal challenge from Toblerone, a Swiss division of Mondelēz, formerly Kraft Foods.

Mondelēz claimed the high street giant had ripped off its iconic nougat treat.

But Poundland claimed it has a distinctive flavour compared to the classic Swiss confectionary - and is inspired by Shropshire’s Wrekin and Ercall hills not the Alps.

Poundland’s lawyers argued the shape was no longer protected under trademark after Toblerone controversially widened the gaps between its peaks earlier this year.

The row has now been settled and the budget bar will sell for £1, the same price as Toblerone, but will contain 20 per cent more chocolate.

Poundland said half a million of the bars would go on sale in December in “distinctive” packaging different from the light-gold wrapper it had planned.

The deal brought to an end a three-month long legal wrangle in which Poundland tried to claim Toblerone had “irrevocably abandoned” its trademark when it changed the shape of its product.

The bargain retailer said it was launching ‘Twin Peaks’ “in response to the unfavourable reception” that had greeted the launch of the Swiss company’s new version of the beloved bar - which had fewer chunks and thinner peaks.

“In the last 12 months we believe our customers alone have missed out on 250 tonnes of chocolate after the size of their favourite item was chopped,” said Poundland trading controller Chris Burns.

“That’s why we began development on Twin Peaks in the first place.

“Although it’s been a longer climb than we expected, we’re pleased customers will finally get to taste our Twin Peaks - 180g of delicious, British-made chocolate, for just £1”.

A representative of Poundland said: “Kraft (also the owners of Cadburys) complained about the shape of Twin Peaks.

“In recent years Kraft has fought hard to keep Nestle from registering the KitKat shape, but this summer it argued that it had similar rights in the Toblerone shape.

“Poundland disagreed with this.

“Following positive discussions, the first 500,000 bars, which will be on sale for £1 throughout December in their original shape, are set to be a collectors’ item.

“After this Poundland will revise the shape so it better represents the outline of the Wrekin and Ercall hills - the inspiration behind Twin Peaks as a British alternative to Toblerone and offering 30g more chocolate.”