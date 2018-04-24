Pothole ends Kenilworth man’s 140 mile charity challenge

A pothole brought an end to a Kenilworth man’s 140 mile charity challenge at the weekend.

Following a non-stop 2.4 mile swim and with nearly 100 miles of cycling behind him, Ironman Challenger Jonathan Davis was injured when his bike hit a pothole – leaving him unable to compete in the London Marathon and complete his mammoth fundraiser for Heart of England Mencap.

Jonathan Davis just before he started his swim at Warwick School on Saturday evening, with his team of supporters who completed the swim alongside him.

Jonathan, who runs Shires Physio in Warwick and Leamington, hit a pot hole in the road, along with his riding companion Corinne Moss.

They were both thrown from their bikes in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 22).

They were taken to A&E at Dunstable Hospital and have now been released - Jonathan has a fracture and is in a sling and Corinne has some cuts and bruises, but they are now both back at home.

The accident prevented Jonathan from competing in the marathon and completing his challenge – a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile overnight cycle to London, and 26.2 mile run in the Virgin London Marathon.

Cath Errington, fundraising manager for Heart of England Mencap, said: “Jonathan is absolutely gutted but is determined to overcome adversity and compete the challenge he started when he is recovered.

“It’s such a shame as they got so far and were only 12 miles from their destination, the Virgin London Marathon, remarkable considering the horrendous storm they rode through the night in.

“Jon and Corinne had also completed the 2.4 mile swim in the pool at Warwick School in little over an hour – a real challenge in itself.

“We’re sending them all our best wishes for a speedy recovery and we can’t thank them – and everyone who has supported them – enough for fundraising for our charity.”

Donations can still be made to Jonathan’s fundraising page by clicking here