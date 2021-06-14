Popular Italian restaurant chain will open its first takeaway food and meal kit counter at Leamington supermarket

Freshly made pizzas will be available at the counter.

A popular Italian restaurant chain is trialling its first ever supermarket takeaway food and ingredients counter at Sainbury's at the Leamington Shopping Park.

The Carluccio’s Counter, opening on Thursday June 24, will offer a range of dishes for a take-away lunch or family meal at home.

Pasta bakes and rotisserie chicken will sit alongside 12” Neapolitan pizzas made fresh to order and available ready to eat, cold or as an 'at home' kit.

There will also be a range of ingredients and olive oils.

Two Italian coffee blends, ground and beans, will be sold at the counter.