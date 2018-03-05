Popular coffee shop and cafe in Leamington announces they are being bought out

A popular coffee shop and cafe in Leamington has announced on Facebook that the business is being bought out.

This morning (Monday) Aubrey Allez, which is located on Warwick Street, announced on their Facebook page that their cafe has been bought out by a company that specialises in burgers.

The post also mentions that the butchers Aubrey Allen, which is linked to the cafe, will be supplying the new business.

In their Facebook post they said: “Thank you to the wonderful people of Leamington Spa for supporting Allez over the past few years. We’ve had an absolute blast serving you.

“We’re so excited to see what Libertine Burger do - you can guarantee it’s going to be delicious!”

They also said: “Our friends at Libertine Burger have made us a offer for Aubrey Allez which we have accepted.

“They will be bringing their award winning delicious burgers to Leamington soon, using the best Aubrey Allen produce.

“We would like to thank our customers and staff for their support and loyalty.”