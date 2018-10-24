Poppy tribute installed at Warwick museum

A museum in Warwick has its own tribute to honour the soldiers who served in the First World War.

A poppy tribute has been installed at the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire), which is located at St John’s House.

Part of the tribute inside the museum inside St John's House. Photo supplied.

The tribute was unveiled earlier this month, where there was also a selection of readings by staff and volunteers of archival material held at the museum.

The poppies are to honour the soldiers who served in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment during the First World War.

Stephanie Bennett, museum Curator, said: “I am really pleased with how it looks, the readings were moving and I was thrilled with the number of people that came to the event.

“There were locals and various groups including members of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and Royal Fusiliers Association, the Warwick branch of the Royal Naval Association, the Royal British Legion and 1368 (Warwick & Royal Leamington Spa) Squadron Air Cadets.

Part of the tribute inside the museum. Photo supplied.

“It is so important to remember the contribution of the soldiers from our county infantry regiment. And that link between the regiment and Warwickshire continues today in the current Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.”

The poppies were hand-made by people from the community and the silhouette in the museum was from a grant from the Armed Forces Covenant Trust Fund.

The ceramics in the tribute were decorated by local families thanks to a grant from Warwick District Council.

Members of the public can see the poppy tribute at the museum until December 15. The museum is open 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

