Poppy donations continue to pour in to Warwick project

Handmade poppy donation continue to pour into the Warwick-based project.

One of the latest donations to the Warwick Poppies 2018 project came from a group of young people who meet regularly at Warwick library.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies project said: “This is a beautiful arrangement of poppies set within an open book.

“It was made by the young people who attend “The Page Turners” Group.

“These teenagers meet regularly at Warwick Library and their exquisite donation comprises a varied selection of beautiful poppies. It is a real work of art.”