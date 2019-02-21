Warwick District Council to draw up plan to improve energy efficiency of new council houses

Housing experts at Warwick District Council are to spend up to £90,000 drawing up a plan which would improve the energy efficiency of its new council houses.

And they will encourage the housing associations they work with to follow the same standards.

The suggestion came in the form of an amendment put forward by Cllr Ian Davison (Green Brunswick) to the housing budget that was considered at last night’s [WED] full council meeting.

The wording, which was further amended by the portfolio holder for housing services Cllr Peter Phillips (Con Budbrooke), urged the council to set aside the money ‘in order to address fuel poverty, provide higher quality housing and enable a substantial reduction in fuel costs and carbon dioxide emissions from residential properties’.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the amendment which also agreed to look at ways in which the same standards could be retrofitted to existing properties.

There was also unanimous support for the housing budget which resolved to reduce council rents by one per cent but to increase garage rents by £4 per month.

A sum of £100,000 was earmarked for improving garage sites and for making environmental improvements to the council’s high-rise housing.

