Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western says it is a "real honour" for him to retain seat after General Election

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has spoken of how it is a "real honour" for him to have held on to the seat in the General Election last week.

Despite a national swing, Mr Western was re-elected with 23,718 votes - 789 better than Conservative candidate Jack Rankin who came second with 22,929 - and held on to the seat he won from former Tory MP Chris White in 2017.

Matt Western

Mr Western's campaign focused on his record of being a ‘tried and trusted local champion’, citing his campaigns for cleaner air quality and increased investment in public services, and his campaigns against the proposed new Council office project, the proposed Barford quarry, and the new housing developments in south Leamington and Warwick as reasons why constituents should re-elect him.

He said: “It is an incredible honour to have been re-elected as the MP.

"I simply want to thank everyone who, once more, have placed their faith in me and entrusted me to be our area’s representative in Parliament.

My commitment to Warwick and Leamington is absolute and be assured that I am dedicated to being the area’s national voice and local champion.

"I am very conscious that the suspension of Parliament these past four weeks has meant that people who needed a surgery haven’t been able to get one - if any constituent would like to meet with me or needs to discuss any issues, please contact me at matt.western.mp@parliament.uk or on 01926 882006.

Sincerely, thank you again for re-electing me.”