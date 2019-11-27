Warwick and Leamington general election 2019: All seven candidates pitch their reasons for why you should vote for them

With the forthcoming General Election on December 12, the candidates for the seat of Warwick and Leamington have now officially been announced.

We gave each of them a chance to write their pitch to our readers on why you should vote for them.

The general election will take place on December 12.

To see their replies, click on the individual links below (in alphabetical order).

Louis Adam - Liberal Democrats
Xander Bennett - Social Democratic Party
Jonathan Chilvers - The Green Party
Bob Dhillon - independent
Tim Griffiths - The Brexit Party
Jack Rankin - Conservative
Matt Western - Labour