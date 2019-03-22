Porsche destroyed in fire at Compton Verney

A classic Porsche sports car was left as a burnt out shell after a fire in Compton Verney this week.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Wellesbourne and Gaydon attended the blaze which took place in a garage.

On its Facebook page the service has said: "The vehicle was totally destroyed, but thankfully, due to the build quality of the garage, the fire was contained and didn't cause any damage to the neighbouring garages.

"Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a winch to gain access and extinguish the fire."