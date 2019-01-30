Plans for 131 homes in Hampton Magna given green light

Plans for 131 homes in Hampton Magna have been given the green light.

The outline application for homes on land south of Lloyd Close, was given planning permission at Warwick District Council’s planning meeting on Tuesday (January 29).

The plans for H51 were given planning permission last night (Tuesday). Image from Warwick District Council's Local Plan.

The developer will still have to submit reserved matters applications for the site.

This is the second time that developer Richborough Estates Limited, has put plans forward for this site. The site is marked as site H51 in Warwick District’s Local Plan.

Access to the development would be off Daly Avenue with a priority junction and there would be an secondary (emergency) access from Mayne Close.

The plans have more than 120 letters of objection including Budbrooke Parish Council. In the objections a number of concerns were raised by residents including about the single access to the site as well as other highway safety issues and that the plans were for 16 more houses than the allocated amount in the Local Plan

Martin Taylor, a resident in Hampton Magna, said: “I am very disappointed at the decision made by the planning committee. The H51 site is the only allocation in the local plan where traffic was routed through existing residential roads, past a school, post office and health care centre.

"The application also means that over 240 homes will be served from a single access point at Slade Hill which will be detrimental to highway safety, especially due to the proximity of Budbroke Primary School."

Earlier in 2018 the developer submitted their original plans for the site but were refused planning permission.

Despite submitting a new application, which has now been given permission, the developer had submitted an appeal to the refused plans.