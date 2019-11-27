Meet the general election candidates for the Kenilworth and Southam seat: Richard Dickson (LIberal Democrats)

We asked all the general election candidates standing for the Kenilworth and Southam seat to submit 300 words on why you should vote for them.

This is the pitch from Richard Dickson, representing the Liberal Democrats (all the other candidates can be found on our website):

In Kenilworth and Southam constituency this Election is about three main issues. In reverse order these are as follows.

Thirdly, how do we restore the broken state of our politics? Our current system of confrontational government, dominated by two parties, may have worked okay 100 years ago but not in the 21st century.

I want to work for a political system that gets things done by people from different political backgrounds working together in cooperation. It’s no surprise we get the extreme policies of the two main parties, and the leaders that lead them, when one party depends on funding from huge trade unions and the other is funded by City financiers. I want to reform our system so people can trust it to act in their best interests.

Secondly, it’s time voters had an MP who puts local people and local communities before the orders of his/her party or political career. That’s what should definitely have happened with both HS2 and after the EU referendum. It’s my pledge to voters. Having lived in the constituency for nearly 30 years, I’ve campaigned to keep our local children’s centres open, to support our community centre and for a proper consultation on our outdoor pool. People and communities are the bedrock of society.

Above all else, the number one issue is the EU. I want an immediate end to Brexit, so we can focus on the far bigger challenges facing our communities, our country and us as world citizens. Top of the list is how we respond to the climate change emergency and also what we do about the huge wealth, health and education injustices in our country. Since 2016 none of these have been dealt with because of the distraction of Brexit.

It’s time for change in Kenilworth and Southam. It’s time we did better. I hope you share my vision and will trust me with your vote.